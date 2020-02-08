Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court defers verdict against Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:48 IST
Pak court defers verdict against Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday deferred its verdict against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases on his "request" and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had last week reserved the verdict against the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief in the two terror financing cases for Saturday.

"The ATC judge on Saturday took up the application of Hafiz Saeed requesting the court to club all terror financing cases against him and announce the verdict after the trial is completed," a court official told PTI after the hearing on Saturday. The official said the deputy prosecutor opposed to Saeed's plea, arguing that the trial in the two cases against him has already been completed and the court may announce the verdict under the law.

The ATC, however, adjourned the hearing till February 11, issuing notices to both prosecution and defence lawyers for arguments on Saeed's plea. Saeed was produced before the ATC in high security.

The prosecution had produced some 20 witnesses in the ATC to testify against Saeed and his close aides for their alleged involvement in terror financing. The ATC indicted Saeed and others on December 11 in terror financing cases in day to day hearing. He has already recorded his statement before the court in two terror financing cases against him in which he pleaded "not guilty".

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police. Cross-examination of prosecution witnesses against Saeed and his three close aides by the defense counsel has already been concluded.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force in October decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey' list for failure to curb funneling of funds to terror groups LeT, JeM and others.

If not removed off the list by April, Pakistan may move to a blacklist of countries that face severe economic sanctions, such as Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.Iran poses no threat to any other count...

Raj: Two more Janta clinics inaugurated in Jaipur

Two more Janta clinics were inaugurated here on Saturday where 300 types of medicines and around eight types of diagnostic tests will be made available free of cost for the poor people living in city slums. A total of 12 Janta clinics in Ja...

Khamenei says U.S. sanctions against Tehran are "criminal act"

The sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States are a criminal act against the country, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to state TV.These sanctions are criminal act ... but we can turn it to an o...

K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an incompetent CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is imbalanced. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020