Iran's Khamenei says enemies' plots against nation are doomed to fail

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Republic should become strong enough to confront enemies' plots, state TV reported on Saturday.

"We should become so strong to be able to put an end to our enemies' plots ... their plots against the Iranian nation are doomed to fail," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying in a meeting with commanders and staff of the country's Air Force.

