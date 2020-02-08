China calls for work to resume on road, waterway projects by Feb 20

China Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that road and waterway projects in the country, except those in coronavirus stricken province of Hubei and other severely affected areas, should aim to resume construction by Feb. 20.

Key projects should start as soon as possible, the ministry added in a statement on its website.

