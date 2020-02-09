China's northern Shandong province says all schools to stay closed until end-Feb

China's northern Shandong province said all schools will stay closed until the end of February amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the province's education bureau said in a statement on its official website on Sunday.

The move, which applies to all types of schools, is being carried out to guarantee students' safety, the statement said.

