World News Roundup: Coronavirus deaths top 800; Thai soldier kills 29 in rampage and more

Myanmar nationalists hold pro-military rally amid tensions with government

Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists rallied in the country's commercial capital on Sunday in a show of support for the military, amid tensions between the civilian government and the army ahead of elections expected later this year. Around a thousand protesters marched from Yangon's famed Shwedagon pagoda to City Hall downtown to accuse the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi of allegedly failing to protect the country's Buddhist majority and for proposing constitutional amendments that would reduce the power of the military.

Turkey ready to act after reinforcing Syria's Idlib: official

Turkey has sent major reinforcements to Syria's northwestern Idlib region and "all options are on the table", a senior official said on Sunday, as Ankara tries to stem rapid advances by Syrian government forces. The government offensive in Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad, has driven more than half a million people from their homes toward the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Frankfurt airport cancels about 100 flights due to storm Sabine

Around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, have been canceled so far on Sunday due to storm Sabine, a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport said. The number represents around 8% of the roughly 1,200 departures and arrivals planned in Frankfurt for the day, the spokeswoman said, adding cancellations would increase in the late afternoon when gale-force winds are expected to arrive in the city.

Storm Ciara disrupts more than 100 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol

Around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest, were canceled or delayed on Sunday as a powerful storm blew in off the Atlantic Ocean with gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). The Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued an amber alert for Sunday afternoon as storm Ciara began to batter the Dutch coast after crossing Britain overnight.

Political gridlock looms for Ireland after Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political landscape with no clear path to a governing coalition. In a major realignment, Sinn Fein support surged 50% to bring it into joint first place on 22% with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the two center-right parties that have dominated Irish politics for a century, according to the poll released on Saturday evening after voting ended.

Thai soldier kills 29 in rampage before being shot

A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday. Most of the victims were at the city's Terminal 21 shopping center, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

U.S. warns Israel against 'unilateral' West Bank moves

A U.S. envoy warned Israel on Sunday not to declare sovereignty over West Bank land without Washington's consent, pushing back against calls for immediate action by ultra-nationalists within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, unveiled on Jan 28, envisages Israel keeping key swathes of the occupied territory where Palestinians seek statehood. But the question of timing has opened up a rare rift between the allies.

Syrian government forces recapture 600 square km of territory in Idlib campaign

Syrian government forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers of territory so far in a campaign to seize control of the last rebel strongholds of Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, a statement from Syria's armed forces said on Sunday. Syria's armed forces have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in recent days as part of the campaign, the statement said.

Coronavirus deaths top 800, surpassing SARS, as China heads back to work

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break. Many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns during the past two weeks as Communist Party rulers ordered virtual lockdowns, canceled flights, closed factories and shut schools.

Argentina won't repay IMF debt till recession over, VP Fernandez says

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said on Saturday that the government will not pay "even half a cent" of its debt back to the International Monetary Fund before the country has exited recession. "The first thing we have to do in order to be able to pay is to exit the recession," Fernandez de Kirchner said at a presentation of her book "Sinceramente" (Sincerely) at Havana's international book fair.

