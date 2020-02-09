Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Lebanese soldiers killed in 'ambush': army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 21:30 IST
Two Lebanese soldiers killed in 'ambush': army
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others were wounded Sunday in the northeast region of Hermel while pursuing a stolen vehicle, the army said. The army patrol giving chase "was ambushed and came under fire," a statement said.

It said one gunman was killed and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, without providing additional details. Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab condemned the ambush, saying an attack on the army is an attack on all Lebanese.

"What is required at this moment is to speed up the arrest of the attackers," he said, without identifying those responsible, in a statement carried by state-run National News agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Feb 9, Variety.com - Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just 33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.The sequel to 2016s Sui...

Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police te...

Barge with 600 MTs of broken rice sinks

An iron barge with 600 MTs of broken rice onboard and on its way to anchorage port for loading onto a ship for export sank due to bad weather in the sea here early Sunday, port authorities said. The cargo belongs to an exporter in Raipur an...

BJP committed to constructing grand Ravidas temple in Delhi: Nadda

On the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday the party is committed to constructing a grand Ravidas temple in Delhi and asserted that every party worker will follow the path shown by the saint for a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020