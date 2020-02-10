Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:00 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments around the new coronavirus outbreak:

* China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday the death toll rose to 908, as employees began trickling back to offices and factories around China after the government eased some restrictions on work and travel. * Across mainland China, there were 3,062 new confirmed infections as of Sunday, bringing the total number so far to 40,171. Wuhan city government said on Monday it aimed to test all its suspected cases by Tuesday.

* WHO said on Monday the number of cases outside China could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as the detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries. * China's Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two - one American and one Japanese - had died.

* Ma Guoqiang said the Wuhan government would, however, aim to test all suspected cases by Tuesday * China will speed up the provision of medicines that show clinical effects against the coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.

* Tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the vessel's captain. * Britain, which saw its reported cases double from four to eight on Monday, has declared the new coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health.

* Taiwan, which has 18 reported cases, expanded its restrictions on visitors from Hong Kong and Macau on Monday. It has earlier stopped mainland Chinese from coming and also banned international cruise ships from docking. * An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is heading for Beijing to help investigate the epidemic.

* The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China. * Across China, schools in provinces and regions such as Guangdong, Anhui, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei, Jiangxi, and Inner Mongolia, as well as Shanghai and Chongqing will be shut through the end of February.

* The latest patients outside China include a group of British nationals staying in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fears of further infections across Europe. * European stocks fell on concerns about the impact of the closure of factories in China on supply chains.

* China said a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.28 billion) had been allocated as of Saturday afternoon to fight the virus. * Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from the mainland, or who have been there during the previous 14 days. Malaysia expanded its ban on visitors from China.

* France said it did not recommend traveling to China unless there was an "imperative" reason. Italy asked children traveling from China to stay away from school for two weeks. * A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese President confident about scoring victory over coronavirus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a mask, on Monday toured Beijing city to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak and said though the situation remained very serious China can score a full victory over the epidemic, whi...

UPDATE 4-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their confinement. The figure takes the tall...

"I can still hear gunshots", Thai shooting witness says

Songyost Suwanachim placed flowers on the sidewalk outside the Terminal 21 shopping center in Thailand on Monday and murmured a prayer for the 29 victims of a rogue soldier who went on the rampage at the weekend.Songyost, a regular visitor ...

Nine cases of fratricide occurred in armed forces between 2015 and 2020: Govt

Nine cases of fratricide occurred in the armed forces between 2015 and January 2020, according to data shared by the government on Monday. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik shared the figures in a written reply in Rajya Sabha in re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020