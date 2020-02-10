Left Menu
Development News Edition

"I can still hear gunshots", Thai shooting witness says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:37 IST
"I can still hear gunshots", Thai shooting witness says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Songyost Suwanachim placed flowers on the sidewalk outside the Terminal 21 shopping center in Thailand on Monday and murmured a prayer for the 29 victims of a rogue soldier who went on the rampage at the weekend.

Songyost, a regular visitor to the mall, says he could have been one of those killed in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, had he been a little ahead of schedule on Saturday. He was across the street shopping at Big C grocery store when he heard the shooting. What followed was a 15-hour siege that ended with the attacker shot dead by security forces on Sunday.

A day later, 40-year-old Songyost is still shaken. "I feel depressed and scared. I can still hear the sound of gunshots in my head and I can't sleep at night," he said.

Songyost filmed people hiding inside Big C and running out to the car park after gunshots were fired. "When I arrived at Big C shopping mall people were in a panic, so I tried to figure out what happened by running to the side of the mall," he said.

"People were running out from Big C because they thought the gunman was in there. That was the moment I realized this was not a small incident anymore." Many of those killed were in the mall, the last out of four locations in the shooting spree. The soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, also went to a private home, his military base, and a Buddhist temple.

He eventually holed up overnight in the basement of the mall before being killed himself by security forces. "I saw smoke coming from the back of Terminal 21. Then the police told people to stay inside the mall because they don't want people to get caught in the crossfire," Songyost said.

Songyost often visits the shopping centre after his grocery shopping as part of his weekend routine. "If I left half an hour or an hour earlier I would probably be stuck inside the mall because I always like to come here," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hasn't approved any kabaddi team's travel to Pakistan: IOA

The Indian Olympic Association IOA on Monday said it has not sanctioned any kabaddi teams visit to Pakistan for a world level tournament. A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championsh...

TGBL renamed as Tata Consumer Ltd, to spearhead FMCG ambitions

Tata Global Beverages Ltd has been renamed as Tata Consumer Products Ltd to spearhead FMCG ambitions of the USD 113 billion Tata group. Two Tata group firms -- Tata Global Beverages Limited TGBL and Tata Chemicals Limited TCL on Monday anno...

Siberia's mild winter wakes badger cubs from hibernation

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonally mild spell of weather. The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February, but were fo...

Tennis-Colombian Farah free to resume playing despite doping breach

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a ban despite being found in breach of tenniss Anti-Doping Programme, it was announced on Monday. The 32-year-old world number one pulled out of the Australian Open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020