Global Grain conference in Singapore postponed due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:19 IST
The Global Grain Asia conference scheduled for March 9-11 in Singapore has been postponed by at least three months due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers of the event told Reuters on Monday. The event will now take place either on June 17-19 or on June 29-July 1, they said.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 908, all but two in mainland China, on Sunday as 97 more fatalities were recorded - the largest number in a single day since the virus was detected in the city of Wuhan in December. Several virus infections have been linked to an international business meeting in Singapore last month, heightening concerns about the spread of the disease outside China.

