Turkey says Syrian govt forces left town of Nayrab in northwest

Turkey's defense ministry said on Tuesday that Syrian government forces had left the town of Nayrab in northwest Syria's Idlib region and that one Syrian helicopter was shot down in the area as Turkey-backed rebels mounted an offensive.

Syrian government attacks have killed 13 Turkish soldiers in Idlib over the past week, prompting retaliation from Ankara. A Turkish official said earlier that the Syrian rebels could regain territory they lost in the region.

