Left Menu
Development News Edition

First new virus case found among evacuatees from China to US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sandiego
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:56 IST
First new virus case found among evacuatees from China to US

San Diego, Feb 11 (AP) The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been found among hundreds of people who were evacuated from China to military bases around the United States, it was reported Monday. The adult and three other evacuees had been in hospital isolation after showing symptoms of the virus but on Sunday, federal health officials said they had tested negative and they were sent back to the base, where they joined more than 200 people who are under a 14-day quarantine.

On Monday morning, however, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed county health officials that “further testing revealed that one of the four patients tested positive" for novel coronavirus and the person was returned to hospital isolation, UC San Diego Health said in a statement. Another evacuee from Miramar also was hospitalized for evaluation Monday afternoon, UC San Diego Health said in a statement.

“Both patients are doing well and have minimal symptoms," the statement said. This is the seventh confirmed case of novel coronavirus in California and the 13th in the United States.

The person confirmed to have the illness arrived at Miramar last Wednesday from Wuhan. That locked-down city of 11 million is the epicenter of the highly contagious disease, which has killed more than 1,000 people overseas. Recent chartered flights have sent hundreds of people back to the U.S. They are being held in quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuees taken to Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus but none of those possible cases has been confirmed, authorities said. Some 200 evacuees at March Reserve Air Base in Southern California were scheduled to be released from their two-week quarantine on Tuesday.

No symptoms were reported among evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or a Nebraska national Guard training base in Omaha. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

JKNPP calls AAP's victory in Delhi polls a moment of redefining Indian politics

The re-emergence of AAP in the Delhi elections is a moment of redefining Indian politics, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party said, describing the BJPs humiliating debacle as a referendum on its six-year central rule. The Jammu an...

Cong MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris drove car that rammed

A two-wheeler rider broke his leg while an autorickshaw was damaged when Congress MLA N A Harris son Mohammed Nalapad Harris allegedly drove his high-end car recklessly and rammed into them in the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident...

It will still take time for Kejriwal to emerge as national leader: Political experts

It will still take time for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to emerge as a national leader despite his party coming to power in Delhi for the third consecutive term, experts opined on Tuesday. The experts said Kejriwal would need to h...

Cong's second successive duck in Delhi polls, gets least-ever votes

From being a political force that ruled the national capital for 15 years in a row, the Congress stands decimated after the Delhi election results, failing to win for the second consecutive time even a seat and its vote share getting reduce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020