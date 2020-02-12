Left Menu
Democrat Andrew Yang ends 2020 presidential bid

Andrew Yang, the tech-savvy Democratic presidential candidate, who ran on a platform advocating universal basic income and warning against the threats of artificial intelligence, suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday (local time).

Democrat Andrew Yang ends 2020 presidential bid. Image Credit: ANI

While there is great work yet to be done, you know I am the math guy. It is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race. I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race we will not win," Yang told his supporters.

"And so tonight, I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," The Hill quoted him as saying, with one supporter yelling, "We love you, Andrew." Yang also took to his Twitter to thank his supporters. "I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. ," he tweeted.

Yang's announcement comes as results for the New Hampshire presidential primary began pouring in on Tuesday. With 12 per cent of precincts reporting, Yang had only captured two percent of the vote, Sputnik reported. Campaign manager Zach Graumman said that Yang began mulling dropping out amid prospects of a poor showing in two early state primaries. Yang finished poorly in last week's Iowa Caucus.

The businessman had launched his campaign in 2017 and surprised political pundits as he qualified for Democratic debates and remained in the race longer than prominent leaders. He climbed into the race's mid-tier in the second half of 2019, according to The Hill. Yang defied expectations and outlasted sitting senators and governors in the race, including Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

On the debate stage, Yang devoted his time to bat for the universal basic income platform, which he called the Freedom Dividend. In September last year, Yang had launched Freedom Dividend Pilot Program in which as many as 10 American families will receive USD 1,000 per month or USD 12,000 per year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

