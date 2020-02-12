Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:23 IST
Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases
Image Credit: ANI

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases. A court official confirmed to PTI that Saeed was sentenced in two terror financing cases in Punjab province.

The anti-terrorism court or ATC had indicted Saeed and his close aides on December 11 in terror financing case in day-to-day hearing. The court sentenced Saeed to five and a half years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case. The sentences of both cases will run concurrently.

The cases were registered against Saeed in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police. Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organization for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasscom pegs FY20 revenue growth at 7.7% at USD 191 bn

Industry body Nasscom has projected a revenue growth of 7.7 per cent at USD 191 billion for the IT sector in the ongoing fiscal. The industry body had last fiscal discontinued an over two decade-old practice of forecasting revenue growth, c...

SC judge recuses himself from hearing plea challenging Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recused himself on Wednesday from hearing the plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the J-K Public Safety...

Chinese Communist Party takes steps to curb virus spread -CCTV

The standing committee of Chinas Communist Party said on Monday it will implement prudent monetary policy and various measures to halt the spread of coronavirus and counter the epidemics impact on Chinas economy, state broadcaster CCTV repo...

Kremlin says Turkey is not upholding its agreements on Syria

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Turkey was not upholding agreements it made with Moscow to neutralise militants in the Syrian province of Idlib and that militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces were continuing in the region.Kremlin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020