Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress
Britain's biggest telecoms group BT said on Wednesday it was pulling out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak. "After careful discussions and planning, BT has decided that we will not attend GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020," a spokesman said. "We value our participation in important industry groups like GSMA and deeply respect the steps they have already taken to protect attendees.
"Unfortunately, the most responsible decision is to withdraw our participation from the event to safeguard our employees and customers."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
