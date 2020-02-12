Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S., Taliban could sign peace deal in February if Taliban reduces violence - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:30 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S., Taliban could sign peace deal in February if Taliban reduces violence - sources
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A U.S.-Taliban peace deal could be signed this month if the Taliban significantly reduces violence, which could lead to an eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, two Afghan government sources and a Western diplomat said on Wednesday. The tentative timeline shared by sources came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said there had been a possible breakthrough in U.S.-Taliban talks in Qatar.

The talks had been deadlocked in part over a U.S. demand that the insurgents agree to sharply reduce violence as part of any American troop withdrawal accord. Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar's capital, Doha, said progress has been made, but refused to share further details.

Doha has been the venue for talks between the warring sides since 2018 even as fighting has continued across the country, killing hundreds of civilians and soldiers as the Taliban have expanded their territorial control. A third Afghan official said the United States has agreed in principle to a deal, but that it would not be signed until the Taliban could demonstrate a reduction in violence (RIV).

The deal could be signed as soon as this month, the official said, requesting anonymity. A Western diplomat in Kabul said U.S. negotiators were working on the idea that the Taliban should agree on a reduction in violence for at least 10 days with no major violation.

"It is after those 10 days of RIV that both sides can hold talks and firm up plans to hold intra-Afghan dialogue," said the source, on condition of anonymity. TROOP WITHDRAWALS

There are about 13,000 U.S. forces as well as thousands of other NATO troops in Afghanistan, 18 years after a U.S.-led coalition invaded the country following Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States. The United States is aiming to reduce troop numbers to about 9,000, the diplomat said.

The news of a potential agreement to decrease violence comes amid continued attacks in the country by the hardline insurgent group that controls about 40% of the country, according to Afghan defense officials. Last month the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a U.S. government agency, assessed that there had been a record-high number of attacks carried out by the Taliban and other anti-government forces during the last three months of 2019.

The Taliban stage near-daily attacks and though they are negotiating with U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the armed group refuses to talk directly to Ghani's government, calling it a "puppet" of the West. The ongoing negotiations mark the highest level of talks between the two sides since the U.S ramped up peace efforts in 2018.

"We will stop all attacks in return for U.S. commitment to cease all their operations against us in Afghanistan," said a Taliban commander, speaking on condition of anonymity. Earlier this month, Taliban religious leaders delivered a strong message to the United States through their negotiation team and asked them to sign the peace accord before the onset of the "fighting season" in spring.

"They (U.S.) have wasted a lot of our time and energy in the name of peace talks. The leadership should decide to either make it happen or stop the peace process forever and give importance to the battlefield," said a second Taliban commander. The commanders said they were prepared to launch a spring offensive and had recruited more than 6,000 fighters and suicide bombers if the peace talks fail.

The annual spring offensive announcement is something the militant group does every year to intensify their attacks, even though Taliban violence never really ceases during the harsh winter months. A senior Afghan defense official said Kabul was ready to continue fighting if the talks fail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands: Explosions rocks post offices in Amsterdam, Kerkrade

Two-letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 140 miles away at a mailroom of Japanese electronics group Ricoh, police said.Police said there were n...

Court grants bail to 1 arrested for Dec 15 anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia

A Delhi court has granted bail to one person who was arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Jamia Millia Islamia University here on December 15 last year. Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar gran...

Vietnam's national media group VOV inaugurates its first Indian bureau

Vietnams national media group VOV on Wednesday inaugurated its first Indian bureau in Delhi in the presence of Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh. Voice of Vietnam VOV, which runs multiple radio and television channels, two onlin...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake recordGuinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020