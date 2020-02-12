U.S.-led coalition says troops returned fire in northeast Syria

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said its troops opened fire on Wednesday at a checkpoint in northeast Syria after they came under small arms fire. In a statement, the coalition said the situation was de-escalated and the patrol returned to the base.

Earlier, Syrian and Turkish media said one person was killed in the shooting at the checkpoint and that U.S. warplanes had carried out at least one airstrike subsequently. The coalition statement made no reference to any airstrike.

