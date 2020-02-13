Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iraqi authorities reopen Baghdad bridge shut for months by protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 00:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Iraqi authorities reopen Baghdad bridge shut for months by protests

Iraqi authorities on Wednesday reopened one of Baghdad's major bridges, shut for months by anti-government protesters, in a sign of a lull in unrest that has killed hundreds of people and forced the prime minister to resign last year.

The Sinak Bridge, one of the main routes across the Tigris River that bisects the city, leads to a district near the fortified Green Zone of government and diplomatic buildings. It runs parallel to another major bridge, Al Jumhuriya, which connects the Green Zone itself to the main protest camp at Tahrir Square, and which remains shut.

"Since early this morning, ... with the cooperation of protesters, we were able to re-open the Sinak bridge to let vehicles and residents cross freely," said Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Bayati, the secretary of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces. Security forces could be seen near cranes lifting cement barricades put up to block protesters from crossing the bridge. Some tents belonging to protesters were still in place.

Later on Wednesday, security forces clashed with protesters, using tear gas and rubber bullets and attempting to keeping them away from the bridge, police sources said. At least nine protesters were injured. Nearly 500 people have been killed in demonstrations which have raged since October, demanding the removal of what protesters see as a corrupt ruling elite and an end to foreign interference - mainly by Iran and the United States.

The Baghdad military operations office called on remaining protesters to stay at their main protest camp in Tahrir square, state TV reported. "The re-opening of the bridge makes me happy," a driver on the newly reopened bridge told Reuters TV. "The government should work to satisfy citizens. We don’t want anything else. We want life to come back to normal."

In separate violence, at least 12 security personnel and 11 protesters were injured in the southern Iraqi province of Nassiriya, medical and security sources said, after clashes broke out in the afternoon. Tensions there ran high after the delayed release of 39 protesters who were detained and the attempted killing of a lawyer known to defend protesters by unidentified gunmen earlier that day, said one of the lawyers handling the protesters' case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man who shot dead rape victim's father in Firozabad arrested

A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said on late Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police city Prabal Pratap Singh on Wednesday said, Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father o...

Coyotes try to rediscover winning recipe in Ottawa

The Arizona Coyotes appeared to be on the fast track toward earning their first postseason berth since the 2011-12 season before stumbling over the last month. The Coyotes have lost 11 of their last 14 contests overall 3-7-4 and seven of ei...

U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's ability to wage war

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation on Wednesday intended to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, paving the way for a final vote as eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the war powers resolution.The ...

Report: Mariners to reunite with RHP Walker

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Walker will receive 2 million in salary with the ability to earn another 1 million in incentives.On W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020