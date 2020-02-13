Coronavirus economic impact won't last beyond 2020

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the negative economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is a one-time event that will not last beyond 2020.

At a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the Trump administration's budget plan, he said the coronavirus would not affect the administration's long-term U.S. growth forecasts.

"I don't expect the coronavirus will have an impact beyond this year," Mnuchin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

