Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 05:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Pentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions
Huawei Image Credit: ANI

The Pentagon is likely to back new U.S. restrictions on Huawei Technologies, reversing earlier opposition to a proposal meant to further crack down on exports to the blacklisted Chinese company, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The reversal would make it harder for U.S. companies to get around the effective ban on exports to Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone maker. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently called Defense Secretary Mark Esper to discuss the issue and a meeting on it is expected next week, the source said. A higher-level meeting will take place on Feb. 28, when U.S. officials will discuss further curbing technology exports to China and Huawei.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday it "continuously reviews and updates export controls to address the challenges of accelerating technology diffusion and innovation." The department added that the "scope of the current de minimis threshold for controlled items, as well as the foreign direct product rule, to listed entities, are controls under review."

Politico first reported the Pentagon's likely reversal earlier, citing people familiar with internal deliberations. The Department of Defense did not respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration added Huawei to an economic blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns. In blacklisting the company, the U.S. government had said it had a "reasonable basis to conclude that Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests."

Huawei has repeatedly denied the accusations. Reuters reported in November that the United States might expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to Huawei. This could allow authorities to regulate sales of non-sensitive items to Huawei, such as standard cell phone chips, made abroad with U.S.-origin technology, software, or components.

If U.S. export control rules are revised, trade lawyer Doug Jacobson said it could lead to some lost sales by U.S. companies. "But at the end of the day it will not limit Huawei's ability to manufacture the goods in China that they need to supply their customers," Jacobson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Mariners to reunite with RHP Walker

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Walker will receive 2 million in salary with the ability to earn another 1 million in incentives.On W...

UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data. The MS Westerd...

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

(OFFICIAL)-Fox Business retracts report on Trump issuing conditional OK for Taliban peace deal

Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020