China demotes top official in charge of Hong Kong: official
China has demoted the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the State Council said Thursday, following months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.
Zhang Xiaoming was re-appointed as a deputy director of the office and will be replaced by Xia Baolong as director, who is secretary-general of China's top political advisory body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
