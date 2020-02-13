China demotes top official in charge of Hong Kong: official

China has demoted the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, the State Council said Thursday, following months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Zhang Xiaoming was re-appointed as a deputy director of the office and will be replaced by Xia Baolong as director, who is secretary-general of China's top political advisory body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

