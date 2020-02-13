Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia extends ban on visitors from China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:00 IST
Australia extends ban on visitors from China
Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Australia on Thursday announced a ban on travelers from China would extend for at least a week beyond Saturday's planned deadline, as the death toll from the coronavirus soared. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would maintain "entry restriction on foreign nationals who have recently been in mainland China" for the further week "to protect Australians from the risk of coronavirus".

A decision to extend the ban further will be taken week-to-week, he said. The decision is a blow to Australian tourism operators who have seen the business from Chinese visitors dry up, as well as for tens of thousands of Chinese students hoping to return to Australia for the new academic year.

China's official death toll and infection numbers from a new coronavirus spiked dramatically on Thursday after authorities changed their counting methods, fuelling concern the epidemic is far worse than being reported. The virus has now officially killed more than 1,350 people in China and the World Health Organisation has warned the disease has not yet peaked.

"I just want to assure all Australians, that we are doing everything we can to keep Australians safe at this time, and to ensure that we are mitigating everything that is possible to address any of the threats," Morrison said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says impact of migration from direct store delivery model will be felt most in 2020

Nestle SA CEO AT PRESS CONFERENCE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WAS A BIT HEAVY ON DISPOSALS AND A BIT LIGHT ON ACQUISITIONS, 2020 WILL BE BETTER IN THAT REGARD SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH FROM PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT IN 2019 WAS 35 BASIS POINTS SAYS WE CONTIN...

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro goes official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Se...

Pak senior cop, ex-assistant attorney general kidnapped

Pakistani senior cop Mufakhar Adeel and former assistant attorney general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla were kidnapped by unknown men in Lahore earlier this week, The News International reported on Thursday. Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police SSP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020