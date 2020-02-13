Sudan signs deal with families of victims of USS Cole bombing: ministry
Sudan's justice ministry said early Thursday it had signed a deal with the families of the American servicemen killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.
The deal was signed on February 7 in Washington to fulfill a key condition for removing the northeast African country from the United States' state sponsor of terrorism list, the ministry said in a statement without specifying the amount of compensation agreed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
