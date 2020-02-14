U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

The Trump administration on Monday issued a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of extensions that it says are aimed at minimizing disruptions for customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

The decision comes as the administration has been debating further tightening restrictions on sales of U.S. goods to Huawei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

