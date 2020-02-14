Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel

Syrian air defenses downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights in Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday.

It did not elaborate but Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets inside Syria in the course of the 9-year conflict.

