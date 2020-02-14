Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 04:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 03:55 IST
Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Syrian air defenses downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights in Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday.

It did not elaborate but Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets inside Syria in the course of the 9-year conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Ghost' ancestors: African DNA study detects mysterious human species

Scientists examining the genomes of West Africans have detected signs that a mysterious extinct human species interbred with our own species tens of thousands of years ago in Africa, the latest evidence of humankinds complicated genetic anc...

Court rules Apple must pay California workers during bag checks

The California Supreme Court has ruled that Apple must pay employees for time spent waiting for their bags and personal electronic devices to be searched when they leave work. The decision means that the tech giant will have to pay millions...

US attorney general says Trump tweets 'make it impossible' to do job

Washington, Feb 14 AFP US Attorney General Bill Barr has accused Donald Trump of hampering the work of the Justice Department, saying the presidents tweets were making his job impossible. I have a problem with some of the tweets, Barr said ...

Bruins' Chara fined $5K for cross-checking

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has been fined 5,000 for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during the teams last game, the NHL announced Thursday. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020