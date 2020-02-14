Syrian air defenses down several missiles from Israel
Syrian air defenses downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights in Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday.
It did not elaborate but Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets inside Syria in the course of the 9-year conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Damascus
- Syrian
- Israel
- Golan Heights
- Iranian
ALSO READ
Cold and humiliated, Syrians displaced yet again by new Assad campaign
Syrian rebels launch attack near Aleppo - rebel sources, monitor
Erdogan says retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
4 Turkish troops, 6 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib province
Terrorists attack Syrian Army with car bombs in Aleppo