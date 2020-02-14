China's Hubei province reports 116 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 13, with 4,823 new cases

The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 116 as of Thursday, the province's health commission said on its website on Friday.

A further 4,823 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 51,986.

