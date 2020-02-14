South African court rejects unions' application over SAA job cuts

South Africa's labor court on Friday dismissed an application by two trade unions over planned job cuts at embattled South African Airways (SAA).

Analysts say the layoffs will be key to reviving the fortunes of SAA, which is fighting for survival after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December.

But unions say specialists appointed to try to rescue SAA are attempting to push through the job cuts without following the country's labor laws.

