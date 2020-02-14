Left Menu
Malaysia to announce stimulus package on Feb. 27 to counter virus outbreak

  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:02 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:57 IST
Malaysia will announce a stimulus package on Feb. 27 to mitigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday.

Assistance will be given to affected sectors, Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement. The government said on Tuesday the stimulus package would be earmarked for the aviation, retailing and tourism industries. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will announce the stimulus program on Feb. 27, Lim said.

