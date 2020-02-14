Syrian government helicopter downed in Idlib -Turkish state media

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syria's Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Turkey's military has sent additional arms and troops to Idlib, on its southern border, to confront a push by Syrian government forces to retake the country's last major rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.