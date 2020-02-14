Left Menu
Syrian government helicopter downed in Idlib -Turkish state media

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syria's Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Turkey's military has sent additional arms and troops to Idlib, on its southern border, to confront a push by Syrian government forces to retake the country's last major rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.

