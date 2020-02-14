Bangkok returned man tests negative for coronavirus: SpiceJet

A Bangkok-returned man, suspected of infected with coronavirus, has been tested negative for the deadly virus, said SpiceJet on Friday. "The passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 to Delhi from Bangkok on February 13 who had been suspected to have been infected with coronavirus has tested negative for coronavirus infection. The test results came today," said the spokesperson of SpiceJet in a statment.

On February 13, the man travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 operating between Bangkok and Delhi was suspected of COVID-19. The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) after landing in Delhi. Coronavirus has so far claimed over 1,300 lives in mainland China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.