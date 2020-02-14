Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-polio vaccination drive begins in Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:07 IST
Anti-polio vaccination drive begins in Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: reuters

A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off on Friday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where more than 6.7 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated against the crippling disease. The campaign is part of a revamped approach adopted by the provincial government to achieve 100 percent result, a top official said.

The Pakistan government had to suspend the anti-polio drive and post-campaign evaluation last year following the increasing number of attacks on polio workers in different parts of the country. As many as 23,309 teams of trained health workers have been constituted and more than 30,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the polio teams.

Minister for Finance & Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz inaugurated the anti-polio drive separately. Responding to a question, the Chief Secretary said that "though the last year was not so encouraging about polio cases, the provincial government was fully committed to eradicating poliovirus from the province".

"The provincial government has revisited and revamped the entire polio campaign and it is being launched with a totally new and different approach so that 100 percent result is achieved," the Chief Secretary said. Jhagra said the polio eradication was a top priority of the government and urged parliamentarians to play an active role in their respective constituencies.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was among the last two endemic countries in the world where poliovirus was paralyzing children. Attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming the polio drops cause infertility.

Attacks on immunization teams claimed nearly 70 lives since December 2012. In January, two women polio workers were killed when unidentified assailants attacked a vaccination team in Swabi town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Last year in December, gunmen killed at least two policemen in an attack on a polio vaccination security team in Lower Dir district of the province. In January 2014, three workers were killed while in late 2012, five workers including four female workers were killed in Qayyumabad area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

SC judgment on reservation: Congress says it will take ‘decisive step’ in two days

The Congress on Friday said its members have approached the Supreme Court in their individual capacities against the recent job quota judgment and the party will take a decisive step on the issue in the next two days. Congress leaders Rande...

Oil glut, stronger rouble strengthen case for Russia to cut oil output-sources

A growing oil glut in Russia and the promise of a flood of dollars from the sale of a leading bank are strengthening the case for Russia to cut oil output in tandem with OPEC, oil sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Co...

Man proposes to girlfriend in EW Metro''s inaugural train

Commercial services of the East West Metro corridor here began with much fanfare on Friday,with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses while a man proposed marriage to his girldfriend insidea coach on the occasion of Va...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020