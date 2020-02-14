Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia arrested over financial fraud of 7 aircraft for Air Force

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:06 IST
Former Sri Lankan envoy to Russia arrested over financial fraud of 7 aircraft for Air Force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday arrested a former ambassador to Russia and a close relative of the Rajapaksa brothers over alleged financial fraud in the purchase of seven MIG -27 aircraft for the country's Air Force. Udayanga Weeratunga, who is the cousin of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested and extradited from Dubai following which he was sent into remand till February 17 following a magisterial order issued on Friday.

Weeratunga, who was Sri Lanka's envoy to Russia from 2005-2015 during Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency, was accused of committing the financial fraud by the previous government of Maitripala Sirisena. He was evading an arrest warrant issued on October 20, 2016, by a Colombo Magistrate, in relation to the investigations.

An Interpol notice was also issued against him, the Colombo Gazette reported. He was extradited from Dubai on Friday morning as a result of the investigation which began under the former regime headed by former president Sirisena and the then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack in Dehradun

Tributes were paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack here including Mohanlal Raturi, who died in the attack on this day last year. Martyr Raturis wife Savita Devi and his son-in-law Sarvesh Nautiyal were present on the occasion.DIG, CRPF,...

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

Pak PM Imran wants firebrand cleric Rehman tried for statements on toppling govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for a treason case against his fierce political opponent and firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman for remarks on toppling the government. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl JUI-F chief launched a maj...

Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer

Slovakias long-ruling leftist Smer party held a narrow lead in the final poll on Friday before a Feb. 29 election, but its support fell below 17 percent giving opposition parties a chance to put together a majority in the next parliament.Sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020