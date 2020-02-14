Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican activists splash presidential palace red, protesting murder of women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:43 IST
Mexican activists splash presidential palace red, protesting murder of women

Dozens of activists flocked to Mexico's presidential palace on Friday to protest violence against women, chanting "not one murder more" and splashing one of its large, ornate doors with blood-red paint and the words "femicide state."

The heated Valentine's Day demonstration, led by women, stemmed from outrage in recent days over the killing of 25-year-old Ingrid Escamilla in Mexico City and the publication of graphic photos of her mutilated corpse in newspapers. One protester spray-painted "INGRID" in tall pink letters on another palace door in tribute. Many participants noted that her death was only the latest example in a wave of brutal murders of women that have been dubbed "femicides."

An average of 10 women are killed a day in Mexico, and last year marked a new overall homicide record, official data shows. "It's not just Ingrid. There are thousands of femicides," said Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter was violently killed in 2017. "It fills us with anger and rage."

She called on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was inside the palace as the protests continued, to do more to stop the violence. Others graffitied slogans including "they are killing us" on the building's walls and ejected bright flames from cans of flammable spray-paint.

Inside the stately palace, where Lopez Obrador lives with his family, the president attempted to reassure the activists during his morning news conference. "I'm not burying my head in the sand... The government I represent will always take care of ensuring the safety of women," he said, without detailing new plans.

Protesters also admonished the newspapers that published photos of Escamilla's corpse, chanting, "the press is complicit." La Prensa, a newspaper that ran the gruesome image on its cover, defended its record of reporting on crime and murder, subjects it said the government prefers to keep quiet. The paper also said it was open to discussion on adjusting its standards beyond legal requirements.

"We understand today that it hasn't been sufficient, and we've entered a process of deeper review," the paper said in a front-page statement on Friday. Newspaper Pasala had filled nearly its entire tabloid cover with the photo, under the Valentine's Day-themed headline: "It was cupid's fault." The cover sparked anger not only at the gory display, but also the jocular tone over a crime for which Escamilla's domestic partner has been arrested.

Pasala editors did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization ...

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

Durban South Africa, Feb 14 AFP Moeen Ali hit a remarkable 39 off 11 balls as England thrashed 79 off the last five overs of their innings in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. England made 204 fo...

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020