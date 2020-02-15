People News Roundup: Arizona Muse urges fashion industry in climate flight; NY prosecutor says Weinstein abused his power and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London event launches on Friday, the second leg of a month-long catwalk season which takes in New York, Milan and Paris. Muse, 31, has made a video for Extinction Rebellion and both want to use the shows to raise awareness.

New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power

New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer's defense team that his accusers were not credible. Setting the stage for the jury to begin deliberating next week in Weinstein's weeks-long sexual assault trial, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said Weinstein, 67, had counted on his victims never coming forward.

Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in New York rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

