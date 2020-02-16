Left Menu
UN chief arrives in Pak on four-day visit

  Islamabad
  Updated: 16-02-2020 12:01 IST
United States Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Pakistan during which he will attend the international conference on Afghan refugees, hold parleys with the top Pakistani leadership and visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The UN Secretary-General was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officials of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Foreign Office, Guterres will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During these meetings, Pakistan will share its perspective on the Kashmir issue, it said.

His other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change, and peacekeeping. He will also visit Lahore.

He will also visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur Sahib, which has now become the world's largest Sikh Gurdwara.

He will speak at the international conference on '40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan', which is being organized by Pakistan and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The two-day conference starting from Monday will be inaugurated by Prime Khan.

