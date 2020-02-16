Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 12:01 IST
UPDATE 3-Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory airstrikes on Saturday that killed at least 30 people including civilians, in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.

The United Nations office in Yemen said preliminary field reports indicated that "as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area" in Al-Jawf province. The health ministry in Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province said women and children were among those killed, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported. It followed a Houthi claim to have downed a coalition Tornado warplane in the area on Friday.

But the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said only that a Tornado jet had crashed in Al-Jawf, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. Maliki later said that rescue operations had been launched and that the possibility of "collateral damages" has been reported, without providing more details. Maliki said the crew of two officers ejected from the plane before it crashed but the Houthis opened fire at them.

The office of the U.N. resident coordinator in Yemen said in a statement that humanitarian partners have deployed rapid response teams for the victims, many of whom were being transferred to hospitals in Al-Jawf governorate and Sanaa for treatment. The Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional foe, Shi'ite Muslim Iran. There was no independent verification of the airstrikes or Tornado downing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Solar home system improving quality of life in Southeast Asian countries: Report

A majority of households surveyed in South Asian countries, including India, said the solar home system has helped in improving their quality of life, according to a report by industry body GOGLA. SHS is a stand-alone photovoltaic system, w...

Anyone can meet Amit Shah over CAA: Shiv Prasad Shukla

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Shiv Prasad Shukla on Sunday said that anyone having issues pertaining to the new citizenship law can meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed that dialogue must take place to resolve the issue. ...

Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor

Dhaka, Feb 16 AFP Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has said his sides performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka would motivate them to do well against Bangladesh in the one-off Test later this month. Zimbabwe, playing their first Te...

Southeast Asia feels the burn as virus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Luang Prabang Laos, Feb 16 AFP Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle Southeast Asia is facing billions of dollars in losses from a collapse in Chinese tourism since the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020