Lanka Navy arrests three Indians for attempting to migrate illegally

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained three Indian nationals, including a seven-year-old girl, while they were allegedly attempting to illegally migrate to Sri Lanka on a dinghy. The dinghy was seen in the sea area north of Talaimannar by a naval craft patrolling the area, Navy officials said, adding three Indians and two Sri Lankans were arrested.

Among those detained were a 33-year-old woman, a seven-year-old girl and two Sri Lankans who ferried the Indians on the dinghy, the Colombo Gazette reported. Those arrested were administered first aid and were handed over to the Talaimannar Police, the daily said.

