Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

  • Yokohama
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama.

An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the boat, though they did not immediately depart the port.

An American passenger, Sarah Arana, confirmed to AFP she had boarded a bus and was expecting to take one of two charter flights leaving to the United States.

