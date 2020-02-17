Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand records one new case of coronavirus - health official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 10:12 IST
Thailand records one new case of coronavirus - health official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand records one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, a senior health official said on Monday. The new case is a 60-year old Chinese woman, whose family members earlier contracted the virus, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary said in a news conference.

Fifteen people have recovered and return home. Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded any fatality so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China's Jan natgas consumption sees first contraction in 2 years

Chinas natural gas consumption in January saw its first year-on-year contraction in at least two years, data compiled by Chongqing Petroleum and Gas Exchange, a government-backed energy trading platform, showed on Monday. Last month, the c...

Godrej Properties to buy 26 acres in central Delhi for Rs 1,359 crore

Realty major Godrej Properties on Monday announced the addition of a new project in the residential market of Delhis Ashok Vihar with a land acquisition value at Rs 1,359 crore in one of the largest land transactions in recent times. The pa...

NCLAT gives approval to JSW Steel to acquire Bhushan Power

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday allowed JSW Steel to acquire of Bhushan Power Steel Ltd for Rs 19,700 crore by providing it immunity from prosecution. A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, sa...

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. Morrison said the passengers will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020