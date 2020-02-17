Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:57 IST
UPDATE 3-Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds
Representative image. Image Credit: PxHere

Japan said on Monday it would limit public crowds in Tokyo to prevent a further spread of the deadly coronavirus, scrapping the emperor's birthday celebrations and closing next month's Tokyo Marathon to all but elite professional runners. The widening fallout of the outbreak, which began in China in December and has killed over 1,700 people, is threatening large public events and damaging output and tourism in Japan.

A further spread of the virus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, could undermine growth and potentially push the country into recession, analysts say. Citing "circumstances", the Imperial Household Agency said it would cancel Emperor Naruhito's public birthday address on Feb. 23, his first since his coronation last year. The event regularly attracts tens of thousands of people to the inner grounds of the Imperial Palace in the heart of Tokyo.

The last time the emperor's birthday celebration was canceled was 1996, amid a hostage crisis at the Japanese embassy in Peru. Organizers of the Tokyo Marathon, one of the world's biggest such races, say the 38,000 general participants who signed up for the March 1 race will not be allowed to compete, a person with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

Instead, the event will be limited to top-level competitors. A total of 176 elite runners and 30 elite wheelchair athletes are registered for the race. Shares of some of the marathon's sponsors fell. Seiko Holdings, the maker of watches and clocks, slid 3.5%, as did shoe and sportswear maker ASICS Corp. The broader Tokyo market was little changed.

The marathon is not the only international sporting event in Japan the virus has affected: The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 postponed a qualifying basketball game between Japan and China, originally scheduled to be held near Tokyo this week. NURSE TESTS POSITIVE

As the number of people infected in Japan has risen above 400, most of the passengers on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, a hospital outside Tokyo said it would stop admitting new patients after one of its staff tested positive for the virus. The hospital in Sagamihara, 50km (31 miles) west of Tokyo, said a nurse was infected after treating an inpatient who died of the disease this month.

On Monday morning, a fifth government-chartered flight carrying 65 Japanese arrived in Tokyo from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, bringing the total number repatriated from the city to 763, broadcaster NHK reported. Hundreds of passengers are preparing to be evacuated from the quarantined cruise ship, and one member of the testing team from Japan's health ministry has tested positive for the disease, the ministry said.

Companies are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the virus as a growing number of cases have been reported in people who have neither visited China nor have had direct contact with people arriving from there. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, one of Japan's biggest companies, said it was urging its roughly 200,000 group-wide employees to work from home or stagger their commutes.

On Friday, NTT Data Corp said a contract employee who worked at one of its buildings was confirmed infected. The company has ordered 14 workers who were in close contact with that person to work at home, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Du Plessis quits as South Africa captain, says Proteas need next generation of leaders

Senior batsman Faf du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of South Africas Test and T20 teams with immediate effect, citing the need to facilitate the emergence of next generation of leaders.The 35-year-old Du Plessis, who stepped asi...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend CLEAN SHEETBorussia Dortmund seem to have managed to plug their leaking defence just in time for Tuesdays Champions League Round of 16 first leg match at home against Paris St Germain. In their 4-0...

Locust-hit Pak may make exception to trade freeze with India to import insecticides: Report

Reeling under a major locust attack, Pakistan may allow a one-time exemption to import insecticides from India despite the trade ban which was imposed after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last, according...

Tata Power plans to have 700 EV charging stations by 2021

Tata Power is planning to increase its network of electric vehicle charging stations to 700 by next year,&#160;a top company official said. The company has already installed 100 fast charging stations in various cities, including Delhi, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020