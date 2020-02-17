Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU agrees new Libya sea patrols after Austria lifts veto

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:53 IST
UPDATE 2-EU agrees new Libya sea patrols after Austria lifts veto
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union will launch a new naval and air mission in the eastern Mediterranean to stop more arms reach warring factions in Libya, foreign ministers agreed on Monday, after Austria lifted its veto. The decision marked a breakthrough after weeks of fruitless negotiations and warnings by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell that the bloc risked becoming irrelevant if it could not act, potentially leaving Libya's fate to Turkey and Russia.

"We all agree to create a mission that blocks the flow of arms into Libya," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio told reporters following a meeting in Brussels, referring to a U.N. arms embargo first imposed in 2011 but now barely upheld. In a compromise to assuage Austria's concerns that any naval mission could bring more migrants to Europe, EU ships will hail and inspect suspicious vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, where most arms smuggling takes place, away from migrant routes, diplomats said.

Borrell said he hoped the EU operation could be patrolling by the end of March. At first, it would operate in international, not Libyan, waters. Borrell also said the EU could not be expected to patrol the Egypt-Libya land border, through which artillery is still being delivered. "It would be very difficult for us to act between two sovereign countries," he told reporters.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that was acceptable but that Vienna would still be vigilant for any signs that the mission, which will take several weeks to set up, was attracting migrants into Europe. Initially, Borrell had hoped to revive the EU's current military mission, known as Operation Sophia, which stopped deploying ships last March after Italy, facing an anti-immigrant backlash, said it would no longer take migrants rescued at sea.

One compromise was to use aircraft, rather than ships, to monitor smugglers who supply Libya's two rival governments. But German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the EU to agree on a naval mission, saying overflights would not be enough. On Sunday, a senior U.N. official warned that the arms embargo was meaningless because there is no one to enforce it.

In a mainly symbolic move, Operation Sophia will now be scrapped. Austria's Schallenberg said he agreed because the new mission was purely military, not humanitarian. However, under international law, EU ships are still required to rescue those in trouble on the high seas. Borrell said earlier on Monday he did not expect a deal, because Vienna was still blocking. He publicly said on Sunday it was unacceptable that Austria, a country with no navy, could hold up an EU sea mission.

Borrell needed the backing of all 27 governments to proceed. Following a summit of world leaders last month in Berlin that aimed to seek a ceasefire in Libya, the EU will also consider a peacekeeping mission if a fragile truce becomes a ceasefire, diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

Coronavirus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures ...

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission.

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed JK Delimitation Commission....

Badal discusses investment opportunities with UAE

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday met her UAE counterpart Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi and discussed about investment opportunities in the food sector. Badal met UAEs Minister of State for Foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020