Coronavirus has infected more than 71,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Monday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death
— Macao: 10 — Japan: 519 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 77 cases
— Thailand: 35 — South Korea: 30
— Malaysia: 22 — Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death
— Vietnam: 16 cases — Germany: 16
— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China — Australia: 14 cases — France: 12 cases, 1 death
— United Kingdom: 9 cases — United Arab Emirates: 9
— Canada: 8 — Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3 cases — Italy: 3
— Russia: 2 — Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1 — Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1 — Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1 — Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1.
