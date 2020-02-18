PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK Brexit chief rejects EU's 'level playing field' approach https://on.ft.com/37yguWL Kate Forbes named as Scotland's finance secretary https://on.ft.com/38C4GnX

Kantar chief ousted as Bain flexes its muscles

Britain's negotiator with the European Union David Frost said on Monday that Britain will develop its own system for regulating state aid and controlling subsidies after its post-Brexit transition period is over. Kate Forbes will succeed Derek Mackay as finance secretary of Scotland, the Scottish government announced on Monday.

Data analytics company Kantar's Chief Executive Eric Salama was ousted by its largest shareholder Bain Capital LLC before his remaining time at the company on Monday.

