Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:17 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs
Huawei Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said. New restrictions on commerce with China's Huawei are among several options to be considered at high-level U.S. meetings this week and next. The chip proposal has been drafted but its approval is far from certain, one of the sources said.

The measure would be a blow to the world's no. 2 smartphone maker as well as to TSMC, a major producer of chips for Huawei's HiSilicon unit and mobile phone rivals Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc. "What they're trying to do is make sure that no chips go to Huawei that they can possibly control," the second source said.

Huawei is at the heart of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China. The United States is trying to convince allies to exclude its gear from next-generation 5G networks on grounds its equipment could be used by China for spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claim. To target global chip sales to Huawei, U.S. authorities would alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on U.S. technology or software to U.S. regulations.

Reuters reported possible changes to that rule in November. Under the draft proposal, the U.S. government would force foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment to seek a U.S. license before supplying Huawei - a major expansion of export control authority that could anger U.S. allies worldwide.

The U.S. Commerce Department declined to comment on the proposal. But a Commerce spokesman said recent U.S. charges against Huawei, including conspiring to steal trade secrets, "reaffirm the need for caution in considering license applications. The U.S. continues to have major concerns about Huawei."

Huawei did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for TSMC said the company does not answer "hypothetical" questions and does not comment on individual customers.

The United States placed Huawei on a blacklist in May last year, citing national security concerns. That forced some U.S. and foreign companies to seek special licenses from the Commerce Department to sell to it, but China hawks in the U.S. government have been frustrated by the vast number of supply chains beyond their reach. Others in the Trump administration fear antagonizing Beijing, which just signed a trade deal with Washington. They also worry the restrictions will drive innovation offshore and benefit foreign rivals.

Most chip manufacturers rely on equipment produced by U.S. companies like KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials, according to a report last year from China's Everbright Securities. "There is no production line in China that uses only equipment made in China, so it is very difficult to make any chipsets without U.S. equipment," Everbright wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government should make an all-out effort to cushion the economic impact from Chinas coronavrius outbreak, boosting expectations of further monetary easing. The government shouldnt quibbl...

Hnry awards launched to recognize creative talent, freelancers

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry has announced the launch of an annual award aimed at New Zealands freelance and creative community, with 25,000 prize money up for grabs.Coinciding with World Creativity and Innovation Day on the 21st Apri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.The economic fallout from the...

STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, has announced a partnership with the accommodation software provider, ResBook. The integration of the two hospitality technology giants presents an opportunity for connect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020