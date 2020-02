The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said.

Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, died at 10:30 a.m., it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.