Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 policeman killed, 2 injured in IED blast in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 11:40 IST
1 policeman killed, 2 injured in IED blast in Pakistan

At least one policeman was killed and two injured on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device went off near a police mobile van deployed for the security of polio workers in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials said. This year's first nationwide polio vaccination drive began on Monday, aiming to vaccinate approximately 39.6 million children. The campaign involves nearly 265,000 polio workers going door-to-door to inoculate children under the age of five.

The incident took place in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan city in the province where the van was deployed for the security of the polio workers canvasing the area, District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood was quoted as saying by the Dawn News. One policeman was killed and the two injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, Mahmood said.

The area has been cordoned off, while a search operation is underway, he added. However, no group of the banned outfit has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Health confirmed five more polio cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province, bringing the tally for the current year so far to 17. Last year, 144 cases were reported nationwide, 12 in 2018 and eight cases in 2017.

Attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming the polio drops cause infertility. Attacks on polio workers are common in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This is one of the biggest hindrances to the eradication of polio from the country.

In January, two women polio workers were killed when unidentified assailants attacked a vaccination team in Swabi town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Last year in December, gunmen killed at least two policemen in an attack on a polio vaccination security team in Lower Dir district of the province.

In January 2014, three workers were killed while in late 2012, five workers including four female workers were killed in Qayyumabad area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...

Golf-Long-serving Australia boss Pitt to resign after "difficult" year

Golf Australia GA are looking for a new CEO in the wake of long-serving boss Stephen Pitts resignation on Tuesday as the national governing body grapples with a major restructuring that pressured their bottom line.After 11 years in the role...

Can't wait to get Virat out, announces fit-again Boult

There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of ...

China to waive tariffs on US medical imports amid virus outbreak

Beijing, Feb 18 AFP China will waive trade-war tariffs on imports of selected US medical equipment from March 2, the government said Tuesday, as the country battles to contain the new coronavirus epidemic. More than 72,000 people have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020