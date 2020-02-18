Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to allocate $1.3 mn to develop coronavirus vaccine

The Australian government will allocate 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) to develop a vaccine against the deadly new strain of coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, that has already killed over 1,800 people in China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:59 IST
Australia to allocate $1.3 mn to develop coronavirus vaccine
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

The Australian government will allocate 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) to develop a vaccine against the deadly new strain of coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, that has already killed over 1,800 people in China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday. "The Morrison Government is fast-tracking $2 million in funding to support Australia's best researchers as they work to understand and respond to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. Our government's priority is to keep Australians safe and this $2 million investment will help develop a coronavirus vaccine," Morrison said in a statement.

The Australian authorities have so far confirmed 15 coronavirus cases across the country. These cases do not include over 20 more among the Australian passengers stranded aboard the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been anchored and under quarantine near Yokohama port since February 3. COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, located in the Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. The death toll from the virus in mainland China has exceeded 1,800 people, and the number of confirmed cases has topped 72,400. Over 12,500 patients have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about superforecasting rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.Wh...

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP An additional 88 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship off the Japan coast, the health ministry said Tuesday.The new cases came from a total of 681 fresh results, the ministry said, takin...

Guj: Ahead of US Prez visit, AMC asks slum-dwellers to vacate

At least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad havebeen served eviction notices by the municipal corporation ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump andPrime Minister Narendra Modi o...

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan.Further details awaited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020