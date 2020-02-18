Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:39 IST
Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade disputes.

Making his first official trip to the world's largest democracy, Trump is also expected to visit the humble abode of India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad. The leaders of China, Japan, and Israel have all visited Ahmedabad since Modi became prime minister. It is the biggest city in Gujarat, the western state where Modi made his mark as chief minister before his Hindu nationalist party swept to power in 2014.

If his Indian hosts can help it, Trump probably won't see a slum as they've ordered for a 400-meter wall to be built along his route to block the view of where poor people live. Authorities in Ahmedabad expect to spend around 800 million to 850 million Indian rupees ($11-12 million) on preparations for the visit by the American president that is likely to last around three hours, two government officials with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The sum is equivalent to equivalent to about 1.5% of the annual budget for the home ministry in Gujarat. Security-related costs, with more than 12,000 police officers expected to be deployed, will account for almost half the expense, said the officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly about the visit.

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra, the city's top civic official, told Reuters that authorities had already spent around 300 million rupees ($4.2 million) on widening roads and improving infrastructure around the new cricket stadium. With capacity for 110,000 spectators, the Motera Stadium will dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest cricket stadium.

"Eighteen roads of about 20 kilometers (12 miles) in length from Ahmedabad Airport to Motera Stadium have been widened or re-laid," Nehra said, adding that the improvements had been planned before Trump's visit was confirmed. A further 60 million Indian rupees ($840,000) will go on "beautification" of the city, said Nehra, including erecting the wall to spare Trump's view.

Ashok Brahmbhatt, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the Motera Stadium set to be opened by Trump, said it would also spend tens of millions of rupees during the event. Nehra tweeted on Sunday that more than 100,000 participants had registered so far to greet Trump as he heads from the airport to the city center. Trump said last week Modi had promised "millions and millions" of people would line his route.

Trump may also visit the famous Taj Mahal monument in the city of Agra, and all leave for police officers in that city has been canceled, according to a document seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan. Earlier Japan had 520 confirmed infections by Monday, including 454 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, th...

Food supplies under threat as locusts head towards South Sudan

The food supplies of some of the most vulnerable children and families in South Sudan are under threat as massive swarms of desert locusts head towards the countrys border with Kenya and Uganda, Save warns.The huge plague of locusts, which ...

Iran says German freed in prisoner swap

Iran said Tuesday that a German-held in Iran has been released as part of a prisoner swap for an Iranian held in Germany on suspicion of violating US sanctions.We announced that we are ready to release this German national... on condition t...

British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about superforecasting rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020