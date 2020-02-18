Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting

A gunman killed one person and wounded another at a shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, 10 days after a mass shooting in Thailand's northeast left 29 people dead.

"There was a shooting event at Century Plaza. It was a personal issue. One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told Reuters.

