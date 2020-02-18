Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain searching for 143 missing migrants near Canary Islands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:57 IST
Spain searching for 143 missing migrants near Canary Islands
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain on Tuesday was searching for some 143 people missing on five migrant boats en route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Spain's maritime rescue service. A Civil Guard plane was searching for the boats near the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, off the northwest coast of Africa, the service said.

Authorities were alerted about the missing boats on Monday afternoon. Helena Maleno, of the human rights group Walking Borders, told The Associated Press the migrants, including women and children, are believed to have departed from the northwest coast of Africa between Friday and Saturday.

Although the total number of sea crossings to Spain decreased by more than 50% in 2019, arrivals via the dangerous Atlantic route to the Canary Islands doubled. According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 210 people died on that route last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No change in Shiv Sena's stand on Nanar Refinery project, will keep opposing it, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the partys stand on the Nanar refinery project has not changed and that it will keep opposing it. We have not changed our stand on the project and we will...

Study reveals early exposure to household cleaning products linked with asthma, wheezing in children

According to recent research, scientists have found that early exposure of babies to household cleaning products is associated with the development of childhood asthma and wheezing by the time they are three. The research was published in t...

UPDATE 1-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. App...

If I am not angry with Shivraj, why would I be with Scindia: Kamalnath

Chief Minister Kamalnath on Tuesday insisted that there was no rift between him and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking to reporters, he said I dont get angry with anyone. If I am not angry with Shivraj BJP leader and former CM t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020