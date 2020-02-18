Iran Guards member killed in Syria's Aleppo: report
A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was killed in bombardment in Syria's Aleppo on Tuesday, Fars news agency reported. "Hamidreza Babelkhani... was martyred this morning in a rocket strike," said the Iranian news agency, which is close to ultra-conservatives in the Islamic republic.
Babelkhani was also known by his nom de guerre Haj Ebrahim, Fars added, without giving his rank. The brief report also showed a picture of Babelkhani in a forest area wearing tan fatigues with the Guards' insignia and a dark green beanie.
Iran, alongside Russia, has strongly backed the government of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war. More than 380,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict broke out nearly nine years ago.
Iran says its forces are in Syria at the invitation of Assad's government and only in an advisory role.
